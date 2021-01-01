 Loading…
Oompa Loompa- Kush Pepper

by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD

Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Flower Oompa Loompa- Kush Pepper

Oompa Loompa #11 "Kush Pepper" is a Hybrid Hemp Flower with loud an gassy Pepper Kush Terpenes with a powerful Citrus taste. Her Smoke is Full and very satisfying but ultra smooth with no harshness whatsoever. Affects are strong and uplifting from the pepper and citrus while the gassy Kush terps keep you content without a care in the world. All CUA Hemp Flower is grown from our in-house Living Organic Soil which unlocks the full expression of the plant and creates complexity that is truly overwhelming to the senses. She was Fresh frozen within 30 minutes of Harvest and lyophilized to preserve all the precious trace terpenes and Cannabinoids often lost through traditional methods. This proprietary method creates a Day of harvest flavor, fluffy velvety texture and ultra smooth smoke like you have not experienced before. Oompa Loompa #11 "Kush Pepper" is a select pheno from crossing T1 Blood orange Pheno and the highly resinous wife genetics. Bred by Josh at Yellowhammer Genetics, a True OG of the Cannabis world.

Cornell Urban Agriculture is a Seed to Sale Hemp Farm in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis, MN Created to craft a better quality of life for our community. We take great pride in producing small batch Craft Cannabis grown indoors under controlled conditions. Our Flower is grown in Cannabis Cup winning blends of Living Organic Soil which unlock the full flavor potential of our genetics and create a quality unique to the market. Our products are Artisan crafted by hand from our Living Soil grown Hemp flower for total quality control and consistency. We believe in only using Natural techniques to extract cannabinoids from our flower using heat and pressure. No chemical solvents are ever used to make our products. We believe in bringing our customers closer to the natural powers of the plant by taking every step possible to preserve the original trace cannabinoids and terpenes through the use of our Cold extraction lab, Pharmaceutical lyophilization and in-depth technical knowledge. Our facility is an example of Urban Agricultural development utilizing geothermic natural cooling, thermal mass storage technology, innovative fluid dynamics solutions and ultra high efficiency LED lighting to create a sustainable internal ecosystem. Welcome to Cornell Urban AG!

