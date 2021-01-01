 Loading…
Oompa Loompa-Sour Citrus Kush

by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD

Oompa Loompa-Sour Citrus Kush

About this product

Oompa Loompa #9-Early release due to request from Customers who received our free testers. She is an amazing flower and one of my personal favorite cuts. She will be a staple of our Oompa line. Sour Citrus Kush really sums it up. She has an amazing terpene profile of Sour Blood Orange, Mangos with a sweet dank smell that fills the room and makes your mouth water. The taste is very similar to the smell and will have you wanting more and more. Cornell Urban Agriculture Hemp Flower is grown from our in-house Living Organic Soil designed to enhance flavors and unlock the full genetic profile. She was fresh frozen within 30 minutes of Harvest and lyophilized before curing to preserve terpenes and trace cannabinoids creating an experience overwhelming to the senses. Oompa Loompa #9 Sour Citrus Kush is a cross from the Blood Orange Pheno of T1 and the highly resinous Wife genetics. Bred by Josh from YellowHammer Genetics. A true OG in the cannabis space.

Cornell Urban Agriculture is a Seed to Sale Hemp Farm in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis, MN Created to craft a better quality of life for our community. We take great pride in producing small batch Craft Cannabis grown indoors under controlled conditions. Our Flower is grown in Cannabis Cup winning blends of Living Organic Soil which unlock the full flavor potential of our genetics and create a quality unique to the market. Our products are Artisan crafted by hand from our Living Soil grown Hemp flower for total quality control and consistency. We believe in only using Natural techniques to extract cannabinoids from our flower using heat and pressure. No chemical solvents are ever used to make our products. We believe in bringing our customers closer to the natural powers of the plant by taking every step possible to preserve the original trace cannabinoids and terpenes through the use of our Cold extraction lab, Pharmaceutical lyophilization and in-depth technical knowledge. Our facility is an example of Urban Agricultural development utilizing geothermic natural cooling, thermal mass storage technology, innovative fluid dynamics solutions and ultra high efficiency LED lighting to create a sustainable internal ecosystem. Welcome to Cornell Urban AG!

