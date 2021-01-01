 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Oompa Loompa “Sour Mango” cut

Oompa Loompa “Sour Mango” cut

by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD

Write a review
Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD Cannabis Flower Oompa Loompa “Sour Mango” cut
Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD Cannabis Flower Oompa Loompa “Sour Mango” cut
Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD Cannabis Flower Oompa Loompa “Sour Mango” cut

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Oompa Loompa “Sour Mango” cut is a hybrid Hemp flower with strong Gassy Sour Mango flavor. She produces beautiful resin coated flowers, chunky calyxes and pyramid shaped nugs. Grown from our in-house living organic soil for a buttery and smooth signature flavor background. She is fresh frozen right at harvest and lyophilized to preserve colors and flavors while producing a velvety texture with less density than hang dried cannabis Hemp. Great for daytime use as the uplifting citrus terpenes keep you focused while the diverse cannabinoid profile keep you in balance. Oompa Loompa Hemp Flower is a cross from a select high resin producing phenotype of the wife and a blood orange phenotype of T1. A limited edition seed stock Bred by Yellowhammer Genetics.

About this brand

Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD Logo
Cornell Urban Agriculture is a Seed to Sale Hemp Farm in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis, MN Created to craft a better quality of life for our community. We take great pride in producing small batch Craft Cannabis grown indoors under controlled conditions. Our Flower is grown in Cannabis Cup winning blends of Living Organic Soil which unlock the full flavor potential of our genetics and create a quality unique to the market. Our products are Artisan crafted by hand from our Living Soil grown Hemp flower for total quality control and consistency. We believe in only using Natural techniques to extract cannabinoids from our flower using heat and pressure. No chemical solvents are ever used to make our products. We believe in bringing our customers closer to the natural powers of the plant by taking every step possible to preserve the original trace cannabinoids and terpenes through the use of our Cold extraction lab, Pharmaceutical lyophilization and in-depth technical knowledge. Our facility is an example of Urban Agricultural development utilizing geothermic natural cooling, thermal mass storage technology, innovative fluid dynamics solutions and ultra high efficiency LED lighting to create a sustainable internal ecosystem. Welcome to Cornell Urban AG!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review