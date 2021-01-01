 Loading…
Perfume Diesel- Honeysuckle Kush

by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD

Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Flower Perfume Diesel- Honeysuckle Kush

About this product

Perfume Diesel #21 "Honey Suckle Kush" is a Hybrid Hemp flower with Sweet Honey Floral Pine Fuel Aromas and ultra smooth pungent flavors. She smokes like a vape with no cough, Harshness and burns to a clean white ash. Crafted from our in-house Living Organic Soil to unlock a complexity of flavors that is truly overwhelming to the senses. All CUA Flower is Fresh frozen within 30 minutes of Harvest and lyophilized to preserve every precious terpene and trace cannabinoid creating an ultra clean smooth burn with fresh day of Harvest flavors not experienced from traditional methods. Perfume Diesel #21 "Honeysuckle Kush" cut is a select pheno of Cherry Abacus 2.0 bred by Diesel Hemp out of Colorado. True Masters of their craft, always bringing the best flavors the hemp market has to offer.

About this brand

Cornell Urban Agriculture is a Seed to Sale Hemp Farm in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis, MN Created to craft a better quality of life for our community. We take great pride in producing small batch Craft Cannabis grown indoors under controlled conditions. Our Flower is grown in Cannabis Cup winning blends of Living Organic Soil which unlock the full flavor potential of our genetics and create a quality unique to the market. Our products are Artisan crafted by hand from our Living Soil grown Hemp flower for total quality control and consistency. We believe in only using Natural techniques to extract cannabinoids from our flower using heat and pressure. No chemical solvents are ever used to make our products. We believe in bringing our customers closer to the natural powers of the plant by taking every step possible to preserve the original trace cannabinoids and terpenes through the use of our Cold extraction lab, Pharmaceutical lyophilization and in-depth technical knowledge. Our facility is an example of Urban Agricultural development utilizing geothermic natural cooling, thermal mass storage technology, innovative fluid dynamics solutions and ultra high efficiency LED lighting to create a sustainable internal ecosystem. Welcome to Cornell Urban AG!

