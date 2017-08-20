 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Rice Krispy Treat 60mg

by Cornucopia

4.33
Cornucopia Edibles Snack Foods Rice Krispy Treat 60mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Medicate with a yummy treat. The krispy treat is made by hand with Rice Cereal, Marshmallow, Butter, Vanilla Extract, and Medical Marijuana

3 customer reviews

4.33

It wreaks and packaging is oily. Eat half- then an hour eat whatever and it doesn't taste nasty. I get to different treatments or 1 for an entire day- nomunchies

2 x 30mg. Very strong marijuana flavor. It's almost hard to stomach. With that said, it is very potent. I experienced nearly every common side effect except for paranoia. It was in full effect for at least four hours before I hit the pillow.

this product was very tasty and you can really smell the weed on it

About this brand

Cornucopia is committed to producing authentic and effective edible cannabis products. All items are handcrafted from scratch ingredients.