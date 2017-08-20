RSO Infused Honey Sticks 100mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Medicate with a yummy treat. The krispy treat is made by hand with Rice Cereal, Marshmallow, Butter, Vanilla Extract, and Medical Marijuana
on August 20th, 2017
It wreaks and packaging is oily. Eat half- then an hour eat whatever and it doesn't taste nasty. I get to different treatments or 1 for an entire day- nomunchies
on November 8th, 2016
2 x 30mg. Very strong marijuana flavor. It's almost hard to stomach. With that said, it is very potent. I experienced nearly every common side effect except for paranoia. It was in full effect for at least four hours before I hit the pillow.
on July 10th, 2016
this product was very tasty and you can really smell the weed on it