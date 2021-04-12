Cosmic- Planetary Peach Indica 100mg
About this product
Gluten Free Vegan 10mg THC per candy 100mg total per package Cosmic Candy comes in indica, sativa, and 1:1. Available in 5 flavors.
About this brand
Cosmic Candy
Discover a new twist on an old favorite. Space out or explore the depths of the universe with our fruit gummies. These out-of-this world flying saucers are s delicious addition to any day. Available in indica for an increased gravitational pull to the couch, sativa to propel you to the moon, and 1:1 for the perfect float.
