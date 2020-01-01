 Loading…

Hybrid

FPOG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Cosmic Treehouse

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

FPOG

FPOG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

 FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

