Hippie Chicken BHO 1g

by Cosmic Treehouse

Cosmic Treehouse Concentrates Solvent Hippie Chicken BHO 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Hippie Chicken

Hippie Chicken

Hippie Chicken is a mostly sativa strain with strongly euphoric effects that border on psychedelic – hence the name. A cross between Blueberry and Alaskan Thunder Fuck, Hippie Chicken takes after its sativa parent in its giggly, energetic effects which are accented only slightly by the tingly, relaxing effects passed down by Blueberry. 

