Sativa
Hippie Chicken
Cosmic Treehouse
Hippie Chicken
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Hippie Chicken is a mostly sativa strain with strongly euphoric effects that border on psychedelic – hence the name. A cross between Blueberry and Alaskan Thunder Fuck, Hippie Chicken takes after its sativa parent in its giggly, energetic effects which are accented only slightly by the tingly, relaxing effects passed down by Blueberry.
