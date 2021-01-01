 Loading…

Sativa

Hippie Chicken

by Cosmic Treehouse

Cosmic Treehouse Cannabis Flower Hippie Chicken

Hippie Chicken

Hippie Chicken
Terpenes
  Pinene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Hippie Chicken is a mostly sativa strain with strongly euphoric effects that border on psychedelic – hence the name. A cross between Blueberry and Alaskan Thunder Fuck, Hippie Chicken takes after its sativa parent in its giggly, energetic effects which are accented only slightly by the tingly, relaxing effects passed down by Blueberry. 

