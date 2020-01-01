Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Nepalese refers to any strain that grows natively in the Nepal region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) tend to be sativa in growth structure, however the buds and effects more closely resemble indica varieties. Native Nepalese strains tend to be resinous and hashy in aroma, with buds growing dense toward the top of these sparsely branched plants.