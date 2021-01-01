 Loading…

Sativa

Super Jack

by Cosmic Treehouse

Cosmic Treehouse Cannabis Flower Super Jack

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

