 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Hazy Hazelnut 100mg

Hazy Hazelnut 100mg

by Cosmo D's Edibles

Write a review
Cosmo D's Edibles Edibles Chocolates Hazy Hazelnut 100mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cosmo D’s Edible Hazy Hazelnut contains a decadent coat of the finest Belgian dark chocolate, along with hazelnuts, cranberries, toffee, pistachios, and white chocolate chips. Each chocolate bar is infused with Cosmo D’s Outrageous canna butter to deliver 100 mg of THC for long-lasting relief.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cosmo D's Edibles Logo