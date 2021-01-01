 Loading…

Animal Grahams | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Animal Grahams is an indica dominant strain that produces strong and long-lasting effects — not a great choice for the inexperienced! With parents like Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, this strain was grown with every intention of perfection. It releases a comforting, spicy berry aroma that follows with a heavy "OG" smoke flavor. Animal Grahams' colas are dense and broad, and offer a beautiful range of colors that are covered in bright, silver trichomes. The high amount of caryophyllene in Animal Grahams helps reduce stress and anxiety, as well as ease pain and inflammation. An excellent strain for those who need to relax, recover, and unplug at the end of a long day.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

