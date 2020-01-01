 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Animal Mints

Animal Mints

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Animal Mints
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Animal Mints

About this product

Animal Mints is an indica-leaning hybrid strain, bred by Seed Junky J beezy. Its lineage sure is a jamboree, featuring Animal Cookies crossed with GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), which is crossed with Blue Power. This strain has neon, lime green colas that are coated with icicle-like trichomes. Its spongey and extra adhesive to the touch, followed with an explosion of minty fresh aroma and a taste to match — imagine chewing a piece of minty fresh gum that packs a diesel punch! Whether we are ready to focus on an artistic outlet or just chill out, we find ourselves coming back to Animal Mints again and again. In addition to beta-caryophyllene, Animal Mints also has a high amount of camphene, which has been found to be a powerful antioxidant and antibacterial substance.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.