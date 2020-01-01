Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Apple Jack is a sativa dominant strain meant for those looking to refresh the body and the mind! This strain is a cross between Jack Herer and White Widow, and is a beautiful flower with a myriad of deep greens and orange hairs. The high amounts of ocimene and humulene in Apple Jack promote both a boost in your energy and a dose of anti-bacterial properties for your body. With the added touch of caryophyllene, this strain will keep you feeling refreshed all day long!
Be the first to review this product.