 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Apple Jack

Apple Jack

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Apple Jack
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Apple Jack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Apple Jack is a sativa dominant strain meant for those looking to refresh the body and the mind! This strain is a cross between Jack Herer and White Widow, and is a beautiful flower with a myriad of deep greens and orange hairs. The high amounts of ocimene and humulene in Apple Jack promote both a boost in your energy and a dose of anti-bacterial properties for your body. With the added touch of caryophyllene, this strain will keep you feeling refreshed all day long!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.