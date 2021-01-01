Apples to Apples
About this product
Apples to Apples is a sativa leaning strain that will have you thinking on your feet! This flower stems from Sour Apple and Animal Cookies with hues of green, purple and orange. Apples to Apples is crisp, sweet, refreshing, and will have you alert, uplifted and focused. Apples to Apples is perfect for a mid day creative boost or for a night of gameplay with your friends.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
