 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Apples to Apples

Apples to Apples

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Apples to Apples
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Apples to Apples

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Apples to Apples is a sativa leaning strain that will have you thinking on your feet! This flower stems from Sour Apple and Animal Cookies with hues of green, purple and orange. Apples to Apples is crisp, sweet, refreshing, and will have you alert, uplifted and focused. Apples to Apples is perfect for a mid day creative boost or for a night of gameplay with your friends.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review