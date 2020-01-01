 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Banana Cream Pie

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Delight yourself with one of Cream of the Crop’s dankest desserts: our indica dominant, Banana Cream Pie. This strain is derived from the two hit classics Banana OG and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)-almost as classic of a combo as bananas and pie. Carrying an earthy aroma with hints of sweet citrus, this strain heavily relaxes the body, giving you a mellow, yellow, Banana Cream Pie-signature high.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.