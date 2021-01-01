Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Delight yourself with one of Cream of the Crop’s dankest desserts: our indica dominant, Banana Cream Pie. This strain is derived from the two hit classics Banana OG and Girl Scout Cookie-almost as classic of a combo as bananas and pie. Carrying an earthy aroma with hints of sweet citrus, this strain heavily relaxes the body, giving you a mellow, yellow, Banana Cream Pie-signature high.
Be the first to review this product.