Bananalato 1G
About this product
Bananalato… say that three times fast after taking one puff! This indica leaning strain, that stems from Banana OG and Gelato, is a mouthful of delicious citrus, piney and herbal flavors. The limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene provides a relaxing, mood boosting high.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
