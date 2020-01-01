About this product

Bang Bang is a sativa dominant bud with bright vibrant green coloring and a hint of yellow. Bred by Colorade Seed Co. with a lineage of Boost x Tangelo. With dominant terpenes such as pinene, limonene, and caryophyllene, this strain has a sweet, fruity, almost tangy aroma with a hint of pine. Bang Bang has a euphoric high that can put you in a delightful mood, letting all your problems fade away as you focus on the more beautiful things in life.