Bang Bang

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Bang Bang
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Bang Bang

About this product

Bang Bang is a sativa dominant bud with bright vibrant green coloring and a hint of yellow. Bred by Colorade Seed Co. with a lineage of Boost x Tangelo. With dominant terpenes such as pinene, limonene, and caryophyllene, this strain has a sweet, fruity, almost tangy aroma with a hint of pine. Bang Bang has a euphoric high that can put you in a delightful mood, letting all your problems fade away as you focus on the more beautiful things in life.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.