Bangin' Grapes High Terpene Sauce
by Cream of the Crop GardensWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bangin’ Grapes Badder is a high terpene badder boasting at a total terpene percentage of 8.71% with the top terpenes being nerolidol, caryophyllene, and myrcene. Bangin’ Grapes is a sativa dominant strain derived of Sour Grapes and Bang Bang.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.