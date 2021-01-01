About this product

Bio Hazard is an indica dominant strain that has been crossed by Skunk VA, Chem91, and Dosidos. The big bulgy, dense nugs are made up of cactus-green leaves, apricot-orange hairs, and cloudy white trichomes. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, myrcene, and pinene giving this strain a pungent aroma of orange, hops, pine, cinnamon, and lavender with a matching flavor profile. Bio Hazard has a heavy body high with mellow euphoric vibes that will put you in a state of stress and anxiety relief.