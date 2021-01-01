Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Bio Hazard is an indica dominant strain that has been crossed by Skunk VA, Chem91, and Dosidos. The big bulgy, dense nugs are made up of cactus-green leaves, apricot-orange hairs, and cloudy white trichomes. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, myrcene, and pinene giving this strain a pungent aroma of orange, hops, pine, cinnamon, and lavender with a matching flavor profile. Bio Hazard has a heavy body high with mellow euphoric vibes that will put you in a state of stress and anxiety relief.
