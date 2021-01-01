Bio Hazard High Terpene Badder
About this product
Biohazard Badder is part of our new high terpene badder boasting a total terpene percentage of 7.72% with Nerolidol and Caryophyllene being the most dominant terpenes. Biohazard is a indica dominant strain derived from Skunk VA, Chem91, and Dosidos.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
