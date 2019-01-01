About this product
Black Mamba is a crossover of Mint Chocolate Chip and The Cube, making this strain indica leaning. It has bulgy, fluffy nugs that are light green, with long, cloudy white trichomes along with dark orange stigmas. With a light herbal and woody aroma and a minty exhale, this flavor profile is very pleasant and smooth. Black Mamba provides a relaxing, stress relieving high perfect for eliminating anxiety and putting you in a happy, creative mood. This strain offers pain relief with a slight body buzz from its dominate terpene, beta caryophyllene. You can expect to ride out the high with your head in the clouds, not in-da-couch!
Black Mamba is named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). The genetics of this strain are unknown, but its characteristics seem to support the theory that it is a descendent of Granddaddy Purple and maybe Black Domina. These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage. Dark green and dense, these hard nugs have a strong perfumey aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from.