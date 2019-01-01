 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Black Mamba is a crossover of Mint Chocolate Chip and The Cube, making this strain indica leaning. It has bulgy, fluffy nugs that are light green, with long, cloudy white trichomes along with dark orange stigmas. With a light herbal and woody aroma and a minty exhale, this flavor profile is very pleasant and smooth. Black Mamba provides a relaxing, stress relieving high perfect for eliminating anxiety and putting you in a happy, creative mood. This strain offers pain relief with a slight body buzz from its dominate terpene, beta caryophyllene. You can expect to ride out the high with your head in the clouds, not in-da-couch!

Black Mamba is named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). The genetics of this strain are unknown, but its characteristics seem to support the theory that it is a descendent of Granddaddy Purple and maybe Black Domina. These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage. Dark green and dense, these hard nugs have a strong perfumey aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from.

We are the Cream Of The Crop, creme de la creme, best of the best. Might seem cliche, but we have spent years perfecting our cultivation methods in pursuit of quality products that not only achieve excellence, but are safe to consume. We are passionate about growing craft cannabis and curating an experience to make a positive impact on your life. Our line of industry-leading cannabis products offers a holistic and pure experience you can trust. All of our flower is packaged into glass jars, sealed with a tamper-evident shrink wrap around the lid, and a pressure sensitive seal under the lid to guarantee freshness. When you choose Cream of the Crop grown cannabis as your medicine, you know you are getting the absolute best.