Blueberry Mac
About this product
Pick your blueberries straight from one of our jars! Blueberry Mac is an indica leaning strain stemming from Blueberry and Mac 1. This flower has a sweet berry and citrus aroma with hues of green and hints of deep purplish blue throughout this dense bud. Blueberry Mac is good for self care offering a healthy dose of antioxidants and uplifting, relaxing vibes.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
