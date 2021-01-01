 Loading…

Blueberry Pie High Terpene Badder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Blueberry Pie is an indica leaning strain derived from the classic Blueberry crossed with Pie Hoe. This concentrate has a glossy banana-yellow color with a semi-thin terpy badder consistency. This strain has a unique sweet, citrus, fruity, floral, almost candy-like aroma/flavor profile thanks to its high terpene content of 10.41%! Try some today and let those cares melt away… literally.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

