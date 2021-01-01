Blueberry Pie High Terpene Badder
About this product
Blueberry Pie is an indica leaning strain derived from the classic Blueberry crossed with Pie Hoe. This concentrate has a glossy banana-yellow color with a semi-thin terpy badder consistency. This strain has a unique sweet, citrus, fruity, floral, almost candy-like aroma/flavor profile thanks to its high terpene content of 10.41%! Try some today and let those cares melt away… literally.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
