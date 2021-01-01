Cake Crasher | 3.5G | Smalls
by Cream of the Crop GardensWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
You’ll feel like you dove headfirst into the most delicious, frosty cake after experiencing the scrumptious high of our hybrid strain, Cake Crasher. Derived from Wedding Cake and Wedding Crasher, giving you a focused, euphoric high great for creativity and stress relief. The most prominent terpenes are d-Limonene, a-Pinene and b-Pinene, giving this strain its citrus, piney, herbal aroma and flavor. No one deserves to partake in this delectable dessert as much as you.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.