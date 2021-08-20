 Loading…

Cake Crasher High Terpene Badder

About this product

Cake Crasher High Terpene Badder is a hybrid strain derived from Wedding Cake and Wedding Crasher. This concentrate has a matte mellow-yellow color and a thick, stable consistency with a sharp pine, citrus aroma and herbal, spice flavor. Cake Crasher offers a happy, euphoric, cerebral high helping with creativity and motivation, combined with a calm and relaxing effect helping relieve stress and anxiety. Grab some Cake Crasher for a little self care and relief without feeling tired or lazy.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

