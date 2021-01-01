 Loading…

Cannabis Superba Grape Goddess

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Inspired by the Gloriosa Superba (aka the Fire Lily - one of the rarest flowers on earth), Cannabis Superba is exactly that, rare fire. The first strain to be released in this limited collection is Grape Goddess and she does not disappoint. Testing at 37%, Grape Goddess descends from Grape Stomper and Green Goddess to bring you an indica dominant strain with heavy notes of grape and cream on the nose and inhale.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

