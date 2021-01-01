About this product

Inspired by the Gloriosa Superba (aka the Fire Lily - one of the rarest flowers on earth), Cannabis Superba is exactly that, rare fire. The first strain to be released in this limited collection is Grape Goddess and she does not disappoint. Testing at 37%, Grape Goddess descends from Grape Stomper and Green Goddess to bring you an indica dominant strain with heavy notes of grape and cream on the nose and inhale.