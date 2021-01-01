 Loading…

Cannabis Superba Sunset Mints

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Sunset Mints is the second strain in our Cannabis Superba collection. This indica leaning strain hails from Sunset Sherbet and Kush Mints bringing out the creamy, smooth flavor on the front, and heavy smoke on the back. The top three terpenes in Sunset Mints are limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool offering an uplifting, relaxing high.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

