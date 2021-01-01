Cannabis Superba Sunset Mints
by Cream of the Crop GardensWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sunset Mints is the second strain in our Cannabis Superba collection. This indica leaning strain hails from Sunset Sherbet and Kush Mints bringing out the creamy, smooth flavor on the front, and heavy smoke on the back. The top three terpenes in Sunset Mints are limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool offering an uplifting, relaxing high.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.