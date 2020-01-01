 Loading…

Catalina Kush

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Catalina Kush

About this product

Cruise on over to one of the most well-known Channel Islands with our indica leaning strain, Catalina Kush. Bred from the classic Blueberry and Legend OG, this indica leaning strain’s most dominant terpenes are d-Limonene, B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene- giving it a sweet, citrus, floral, and slightly piney aroma and flavor.  Catalina Kush is part of our Small Batch Exclusives, a collection of strains available in limited quantity and test high in THC content.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.