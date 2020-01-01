Chem De La Chem
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cruise on over to one of the most well-known Channel Islands with our indica leaning strain, Catalina Kush. Bred from the classic Blueberry and Legend OG, this indica leaning strain’s most dominant terpenes are d-Limonene, B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene- giving it a sweet, citrus, floral, and slightly piney aroma and flavor. Catalina Kush is part of our Small Batch Exclusives, a collection of strains available in limited quantity and test high in THC content.
Be the first to review this product.