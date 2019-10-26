 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Champagne Skies

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Champagne Skies has elephantine buds, which are covered in extra dark orange pistils. Its aroma is tart, yet citrusy and slightly diesel, and has a lineage of Dutch Treat and The Vintage. Champagne Skies has a terpene profile of Terpinolene, Pinene and Ocimene offering antibacterial properties and memory loss reduction. With a notable amount of CBG, this strain will leave you in an anxiety-free and creative state of mind.

1kushking

4.5 stars out of 5 for this awesome clear headed wake & bake Sativa. Description here of the flower is right on point. Cream Of The Crop (COTC) always provides a great product & I always buy with confidence. Happy Sedation!!

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.