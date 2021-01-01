 Loading…

  Champagne Skies | 14G | SMALLS

Champagne Skies | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Champagne Skies | 14G | SMALLS

About this product

Champagne Skies is a sativa leaning strain that has elephantine buds, which are covered in extra dark orange pistils. Its aroma is tart, yet citrusy and slightly diesel, and has a lineage of Dutch Treat and The Vintage. Champagne Skies has a terpene profile of Terpinolene, Pinene and Ocimene offering antibacterial properties and memory loss reduction. With a notable amount of CBG, this strain will leave you in an anxiety-free and creative state of mind.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

