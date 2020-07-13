 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Champagne Skies Crumble is a matte, light blonde, slightly sticky crumble that’s somewhat easy to manipulate with a dab tool and by light touch. This concentrate is perfect for extra potency and flavor boost when rolled up with your favorite flower. The top three terpenes are terpinolene, caryophyllene, and myrcene giving this strain a fresh lime aroma and flavor combined with a fun, stoney, euphoric high. Champagne Skies Crumble will have you feeling motivated and creative.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.