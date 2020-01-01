 Loading…
Champagne Skies Diamonds are clusters of cloudy white THCA crystals. This concentrate is perfect for extra potency and flavor boost when rolled up with your favorite flower. The top three terpenes are terpinolene, ocimene, and myrcene giving this strain a tart, citrus aroma and flavor combined with a fun, stoney, euphoric high. Champagne Skies Diamonds will have you feeling bubbly, motivated and creative.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.