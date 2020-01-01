Lambsbread Live Resin Batter 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Champagne Skies Diamonds are clusters of cloudy white THCA crystals. This concentrate is perfect for extra potency and flavor boost when rolled up with your favorite flower. The top three terpenes are terpinolene, ocimene, and myrcene giving this strain a tart, citrus aroma and flavor combined with a fun, stoney, euphoric high. Champagne Skies Diamonds will have you feeling bubbly, motivated and creative.
Be the first to review this product.