Chem #91

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Chem #91

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
About this product

Chem 91 is a creativity-inducing, hybrid strain. Its lineage is unknown, but it has been known to be parented by Chemdawg and Skunk, which explains this strain's loud and pungent aroma. With notes of diesel combined with traditional "skunk" scent, any connoisseur knows this strain has been around for a long time. In fact, rumor has it that the "91" comes from the year this strain was actually created! Chem 91's cola structure is wide and airy. It has bold, brownish-orange colored pistils sprouting out from light green buds. With the creative effects Chem 91 offers, mixed with the dominant terpenes such as caryophyllene and limonene, your CB2 receptors are in for a bumpy ride! Because of its mysterious parents, this strain is perfect for a minimal intake for day time, and extra intake for night time!

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.