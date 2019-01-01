We are the Cream Of The Crop, creme de la creme, best of the best. Might seem cliche, but we have spent years perfecting our cultivation methods in pursuit of quality products that not only achieve excellence, but are safe to consume. We are passionate about growing craft cannabis and curating an experience to make a positive impact on your life. Our line of industry-leading cannabis products offers a holistic and pure experience you can trust. All of our flower is packaged into glass jars, sealed with a tamper-evident shrink wrap around the lid, and a pressure sensitive seal under the lid to guarantee freshness. When you choose Cream of the Crop grown cannabis as your medicine, you know you are getting the absolute best.