 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Cherry Blossom
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Cherry Blossom

About this product

With a lineage of Cherry AK-47 x Purple Punch, this potent strain packs quite the punch! This strain has a sweet, floral aroma and a delicious fresh taste. It has light green nugs, with a bulgy structure that is covered in cloudy white trichomes, with some more crystal shinny trichomes sprinkled among the nugs. The nugs have shorter blood orange hairs (aka stigmas) and breaks down into kiefy fluffy shake sticky that is enough to roll with ease. As an indica dominant strain and with dominant terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, it provides a stress relieving and relaxing high. This strain is great for unwinding after a tough day or for getting some extra rest during some downtime.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We are the Cream Of The Crop, creme de la creme, best of the best. Might seem cliche, but we have spent years perfecting our cultivation methods in pursuit of quality products that not only achieve excellence, but are safe to consume. We are passionate about growing craft cannabis and curating an experience to make a positive impact on your life. Our line of industry-leading cannabis products offers a holistic and pure experience you can trust. All of our flower is packaged into glass jars, sealed with a tamper-evident shrink wrap around the lid, and a pressure sensitive seal under the lid to guarantee freshness. When you choose Cream of the Crop grown cannabis as your medicine, you know you are getting the absolute best.