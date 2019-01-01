About this product
With a lineage of Cherry AK-47 x Purple Punch, this potent strain packs quite the punch! This strain has a sweet, floral aroma and a delicious fresh taste. It has light green nugs, with a bulgy structure that is covered in cloudy white trichomes, with some more crystal shinny trichomes sprinkled among the nugs. The nugs have shorter blood orange hairs (aka stigmas) and breaks down into kiefy fluffy shake sticky that is enough to roll with ease. As an indica dominant strain and with dominant terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, it provides a stress relieving and relaxing high. This strain is great for unwinding after a tough day or for getting some extra rest during some downtime.
