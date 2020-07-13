 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cherry Blossom Budder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cherry Blossom Budder is a light blonde concentrate with high shine that is somewhat thick, but very sticky making it easy to manipulate with your dab tool. The top three terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene giving off rich herbal, citrus aromas and flavors. Cherry Blossom has a calm and relaxing euphoric high great for helping relieve stress and anxiety, combined with a slight body high helping with inflammation and pain.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.