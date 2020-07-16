 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cherry Blossom Diamonds

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent Cherry Blossom Diamonds
Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent Cherry Blossom Diamonds

About this product

Cherry Blossom Diamonds has multiple chunks of cloudy white THCA crystals covered in a golden high terpene extract.The top three terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene giving off a rich herbal, citrus aroma and flavor. Cherry Blossom has a calm and relaxing, euphoric high which is great for relieving stress and anxiety. Combine that with a slight body high to help with inflammation and pain, and you’ve got yourself the perfect combo for a night of self care.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.