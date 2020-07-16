About this product

Cherry Blossom Diamonds has multiple chunks of cloudy white THCA crystals covered in a golden high terpene extract.The top three terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene giving off a rich herbal, citrus aroma and flavor. Cherry Blossom has a calm and relaxing, euphoric high which is great for relieving stress and anxiety. Combine that with a slight body high to help with inflammation and pain, and you’ve got yourself the perfect combo for a night of self care.