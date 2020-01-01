 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Cookies

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Cherry Cookies

About this product

Cherry Cookies is an Indica Leaning strain that offers the perfect balance of sweet and savory aromas in one whiff. This strain smells like shortbread cookies paired with dark red fruit flavors… yum! Cherry Cookies is a cross of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. Have it as an after dinner treat and you will not be disappointed.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.