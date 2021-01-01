 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry Mints

Cherry Mints

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Cherry Mints
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Cherry Mints

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cherry Mints is an indica dominant strain derived from Cherry Pie and Kush Mints. This flower has green hues, vibrant orange hairs, and is sprinkled with frosty trichomes. The aroma of Cherry Mints is tart and citrusy with a hint of spiciness. Just like Cherry Pie, Cherry Mints is the perfect dessert to put you in a state of comfort, relaxation, and bliss.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review