Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Cherry Punch is a hybrid, creative flower that was bred by Symbiotic Genetics, who crossed Cherry AK-47 with Purple Punch. We couldn’t imagine a better duo! This strain has a yield of extra large, compact colas that are heavy in weight and covered in extra adhesive trichomes that stick to your fingers. Cherry Punch's exterior is dark green and exhibits small amounts of midnight purple leaves. Its aroma is fruity but skunk-like, and has a soft, sweet berry taste that resembles its parent Purple Punch. However, its aroma is not the only attribute Cherry Punch adopted from its parents. Much like an AK-47 strain, the effects are heavy hitting, yet surprisingly productive. Caryophyllene and pinene headline in the terpene department, so the effect keeps you anxiety free and uplifted! Cherry Punch has both psychological and physical benefits that aid with everyday life — talk about a one-two punch!
on March 4th, 2020
Happy, relaxed feeling. Good for relief of anxiety and stress.
on March 2nd, 2020
My favorite. Very fun head high,euphoric. Awesome outdoors, very psychedelic, high def visuals... and then I'm awestruck happy. This is a fun weed but very strong!! can be mellow meditate or active. Excellent for relaxing but I don't sleep well while using this so I will use something else to dull the head high. Then I great, super happy and super sleepy.
on January 21st, 2020
Beautiful