About this product

Cherry Punch is a hybrid, creative flower that was bred by Symbiotic Genetics, who crossed Cherry AK-47 with Purple Punch. We couldn’t imagine a better duo! This strain has a yield of extra large, compact colas that are heavy in weight and covered in extra adhesive trichomes that stick to your fingers. Cherry Punch's exterior is dark green and exhibits small amounts of midnight purple leaves. Its aroma is fruity but skunk-like, and has a soft, sweet berry taste that resembles its parent Purple Punch. However, its aroma is not the only attribute Cherry Punch adopted from its parents. Much like an AK-47 strain, the effects are heavy hitting, yet surprisingly productive. Caryophyllene and pinene headline in the terpene department, so the effect keeps you anxiety free and uplifted! Cherry Punch has both psychological and physical benefits that aid with everyday life — talk about a one-two punch!