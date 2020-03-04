 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Punch

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Cherry Punch is a hybrid, creative flower that was bred by Symbiotic Genetics, who crossed Cherry AK-47 with Purple Punch. We couldn’t imagine a better duo! This strain has a yield of extra large, compact colas that are heavy in weight and covered in extra adhesive trichomes that stick to your fingers. Cherry Punch's exterior is dark green and exhibits small amounts of midnight purple leaves. Its aroma is fruity but skunk-like, and has a soft, sweet berry taste that resembles its parent Purple Punch. However, its aroma is not the only attribute Cherry Punch adopted from its parents. Much like an AK-47 strain, the effects are heavy hitting, yet surprisingly productive. Caryophyllene and pinene headline in the terpene department, so the effect keeps you anxiety free and uplifted! Cherry Punch has both psychological and physical benefits that aid with everyday life — talk about a one-two punch!

R4PP4

Happy, relaxed feeling. Good for relief of anxiety and stress.

2jinka

My favorite. Very fun head high,euphoric. Awesome outdoors, very psychedelic, high def visuals... and then I'm awestruck happy. This is a fun weed but very strong!! can be mellow meditate or active. Excellent for relaxing but I don't sleep well while using this so I will use something else to dull the head high. Then I great, super happy and super sleepy.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.