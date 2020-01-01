 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cherry Truffle OG Diamonds

Cherry Truffle OG Diamonds

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Treat yourself to a delightful high with our Cherry Truffle OG Diamonds. This indica dominant strain is derived from the two classic strains Cherry OG and Glue Bx2, this strain carries a pungent musky, earth, woody aroma and matching smooth smoky flavors. Cherry Truffle OG Diamonds heavily relaxes the body and has a stoney, euphoric high that melts away your stress and elevates you to new heights

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.