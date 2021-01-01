 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Chicken & Waffles
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Chicken & Waffles

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Are you looking for the ultimate savory and sweet combo? Chicken & Waffles is a sativa leaning strain with a lineage of Purple Wookie and Purple Runts. The top three terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, humulene, and linalool providing hints of spice, herbs, and floral aroma and flavor notes. Chicken & Waffles is a great wake and bake strain before getting your Sunday brunch on!

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review