Chocolate Boysenberry

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Chocolate Boysenberry is an indica-leaning strain with substantial trichome coverage and a decadent aroma. Its lineage is Blackberry Kush and Chocolate Tai. The flavor has distinct notes of berries, chocolate, and spice. It leaves us feeling peaceful and focused. This strain contains a high amount of beta-pinene, which helps people feel alert. However, it’s balanced with a high amount of myrcene, which gives it a sedating effect as well.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.