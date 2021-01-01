 Loading…

Cookies n Cream

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and Girl Scout Cookies. The caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene offer a savory and sweet flavor profile. Cookies and Cream has a balanced high making it the best treat for any time of day. But just like any cookie, too many and you might find yourself falling fast asleep.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

