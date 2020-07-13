 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
COTC Cookies Badder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

COTC Cookies Badder is a thick, sticky smooth concentrate that is easy to manipulate with a tool. The most prominent terpenes are linalool, humulene, and myrcene giving off an outstanding sweet, floral, woody, and slightly piney aromas and flavoring. COTC Cookies Badder will give you a calm, relaxing body high and provide a slightly euphoric experience.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.