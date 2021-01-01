 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. COTC Mintz

COTC Mintz

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower COTC Mintz
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower COTC Mintz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

What do you get when you cross Bubba Kush and Animal Mints? COTC Mintz! This indica dominant strain is a sight for sore eyes with its beautiful hues of green, purple and orange. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene, this one will be sure to send you into relaxation mode!

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review