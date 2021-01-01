COTC Mintz
About this product
What do you get when you cross Bubba Kush and Animal Mints? COTC Mintz! This indica dominant strain is a sight for sore eyes with its beautiful hues of green, purple and orange. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene, this one will be sure to send you into relaxation mode!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
