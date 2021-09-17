About this product

COTC OG is an OG Kush Phenotype. This indica dominant strain offers a sweet, and earthy aroma with herbaceous undertones and a slightly citrus flavor. COTC OG has an epic terpene profile consisting of limonene, myrcene, and nerolidol, which can help with anxiety and stress relief. This is a great strain to lighten your spirits and set you up for a night of carefree relaxation.