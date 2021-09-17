COTC OG | 3.5G | Smalls
by Cream of the Crop GardensWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
COTC OG is an OG Kush Phenotype. This indica dominant strain offers a sweet, and earthy aroma with herbaceous undertones and a slightly citrus flavor. COTC OG has an epic terpene profile consisting of limonene, myrcene, and nerolidol, which can help with anxiety and stress relief. This is a great strain to lighten your spirits and set you up for a night of carefree relaxation.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.