COTC OG | 3.5G | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower COTC OG | 3.5G | Smalls

COTC OG is an OG Kush Phenotype. This indica dominant strain offers a sweet, and earthy aroma with herbaceous undertones and a slightly citrus flavor. COTC OG has an epic terpene profile consisting of limonene, myrcene, and nerolidol, which can help with anxiety and stress relief. This is a great strain to lighten your spirits and set you up for a night of carefree relaxation.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

