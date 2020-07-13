 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. COTC OG Badder

COTC OG Badder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent COTC OG Badder
Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent COTC OG Badder

Similar items

Show all

About this product

COTC OG Badder has a dirty blonde coloring with medium shine. The consistency is thick, sticky, slightly gritty, and has a strong hold for easy manipulation with a dab tool. The most prominent terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene giving the concentrate a classic cannabis herbal, woody, and slightly citrus aroma and flavoring. COTC OG Badder has a very pleasant calm and relaxing high helping with stress and pain relief while also guiding you to a happy,content state of mind.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.