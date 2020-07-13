About this product

COTC OG Badder has a dirty blonde coloring with medium shine. The consistency is thick, sticky, slightly gritty, and has a strong hold for easy manipulation with a dab tool. The most prominent terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene giving the concentrate a classic cannabis herbal, woody, and slightly citrus aroma and flavoring. COTC OG Badder has a very pleasant calm and relaxing high helping with stress and pain relief while also guiding you to a happy,content state of mind.